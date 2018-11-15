US-131 construction project completion date changed again

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The date when reconstruction was expected to be complete on US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile has now been moved to December 7.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s original plans were for the complete rebuilding of the highway to be done by October. But a labor dispute got in the way.

Workers and equipment were idle during a stretch of good weather. After an agreement between contractors and workers to get to work and settle their differences later, the pressure was on to finish before weather began to affect progress.

MDOT first set a completion date of November 6, then November 19. Now the date is posted as December 7.

2 comments

  • SoSad

    MDOT first set a completion date of November 6, than November 19. I think you meant “then”

    I hope it will be worth it to you to wait and freeze out there.

  • C

    It’s crap like this that made Whitmer’s famous “Fix the damn roads” slogan so laughable. Even if she was reelected, God forbid, they still won’t be fixed when she leaves office in eight years.

