US-131 construction project completion date changed again

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The date when reconstruction was expected to be complete on US-131 between 10 Mile and 14 Mile has now been moved to December 7.

The Michigan Department of Transportation’s original plans were for the complete rebuilding of the highway to be done by October. But a labor dispute got in the way.

Workers and equipment were idle during a stretch of good weather. After an agreement between contractors and workers to get to work and settle their differences later, the pressure was on to finish before weather began to affect progress.

MDOT first set a completion date of November 6, then November 19. Now the date is posted as December 7.