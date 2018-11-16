5 most common items people forget for Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all had one Thanksgiving dinner where we're cooking for our family, but then realize we forgot something vital to our dish. Larry from Meijer stopped by to remind people of the most common items people forget to shop for, so you won't forget to put them on your shopping list.

Cream cheese (great for appetizers and dessert) Cream of mushroom soup (great for casseroles and gravies) Celery (used in stuffing, appetizers and salads) Butter (used in EVERYTHING!) Sweet potatoes (yams)

