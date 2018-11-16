Author releases 2 new children’s books all about Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have little ones, you know how their favorite books get read over and over and over again. How about featuring some new books to the collection that feature Michigan?

Author Anne Margret Lewis came on the show to talk about her newest books, "Goodnight Sleeping Bear" and "ABC Michigan", and how they'd make great holiday gifts for the kids.

"ABC Michigan" helps teach children to read while they learn about Michigan, while "Goodnight Sleeping Bear" is about the Sleeping Bear Legend.

Lewis has written over 25 books, with these two books being the latest in her career.

There books are available wherever books are sold, as well as Amazon.