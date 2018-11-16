Avoid SIDS; Safe sleeping tips for your infant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Worrying about whether your child is sleeping safely in the next room has caused restlessness in more than one parent. If you have children or ever had them, chances are you've heard of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome,) a tragic event no parent ever wants to experience.

Fortunately, SIDS can easily be avoided by following simple tips to make sure your child sleeps safely at night.

Dr. Kara Willoughby from Spectrum Health shares some of these tips, and answers questions to common myths about bedtime for baby.

Here are some of the tips Dr. Willoughby discussed:

Place babies on their backs when it's time to sleep.

Always put babies to sleep on a flat surface.

Don't put blankets, pillows, stuffed animals or bumpers in the crib.

After babies turn 1-year-old, one small security blanket is allowed. Don't give them anything big enough to get tangled in.

For more safe sleeping tips, visit aap.org.

Also to learn more about what Spectrum Health is doing to spread awareness, visit spectrumhealth.org.