Blue Cross Blue Shield donating $75k around Kent County

Posted 11:59 PM, November 16, 2018, by

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Some organizations that provide health services to West Michigan are getting a huge financial boost.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is awarding more than $75,000 in grants to 4 clinics in Kent County, including Mel Trotter Ministries.

The money will make it easier for uninsured and low income families to have access to physical and mental health services.

In total, Blue Cross is granting more than $800,000 to 45 clinics across Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s