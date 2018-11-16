Blue Cross Blue Shield donating $75k around Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Some organizations that provide health services to West Michigan are getting a huge financial boost.

Blue Cross Blue Shield is awarding more than $75,000 in grants to 4 clinics in Kent County, including Mel Trotter Ministries.

The money will make it easier for uninsured and low income families to have access to physical and mental health services.

In total, Blue Cross is granting more than $800,000 to 45 clinics across Michigan.