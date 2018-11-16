Coats, hats, gloves being collected for domestic violence victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan orthodontist is giving domestic violence victims a reason to smile.

Dr. Laura Fogle in Grand Rapids is hosting a donation drive for victims staying at the YWCA's domestic violence shelter.

It's the 11th annual Warm Hands, Warm Hearts holiday drive. The orthodontist is collecting gently used or new outdoor gear like coats, hats, and gloves.

Donations are needed for both adults and kids.

The shelter helps up to 500 women and children each year and Dr. Fogle says she is glad her office can help out.

"Sometimes they will have full families that have to flee their homes in the middle of the night without being able to pack so they might come to them with just the clothes on their back and not have a proper coat they might have to leave those items behind, it`s really to help bridge those people who had to leave and leave everything behind," Fogle said.

If you are interested in making a donation you can do so now through December 19 by dropping off items at their office 933 Three Mile Road NW in Grand Rapids.