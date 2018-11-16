Details of Kenny Chesney show announced

Posted 9:20 AM, November 16, 2018, by

Image from Kenny Chesney's Twitter account

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now have the date for upcoming Kenny Chesney concert in Grand Rapids.

Chesney’s “Songs for the Saints” 2019 tour will play the Van Andel Arena on April 6.  The tour starts on April 4 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Van Andel Arena will be hosting a free Kenny Chesney Beach Blowout on Thursday, December 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for 500 people.  At least five pairs of tickets will be given away at the event before tickets go on sale. A pair of “meet and greet” passes will also be given away.

 

