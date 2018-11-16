DNR: Hunter apparently accidentally shot, killed on opening day

ALDEN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a hunter apparently accidentally shot and killed another hunter in Michigan’s northeastern Lower Peninsula on the first day of the state’s annual firearms deer season.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says conservation officers responded Thursday afternoon to a reported hunting accident in near the Antrim County community of Alden. The DNR says 38-year-old Justin Beutel of the Midland County community of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the DNR, says in a statement that Beutel was hunting on private property and was apparently shot by a 45-year-old Gaylord man who was hunting nearby. He says the men weren’t hunting together and apparently didn’t know each other.

The death is under investigation. Firearms deer season runs through Nov. 30.

2 comments

  • Pips

    It’s not an accident and shouldn’t be treated as such. Only way to get through to these drunk toothless hillbillies is to lock them up forever or give them the death penalty, and that’s after seizing and liquidating all of their assets. If you cannot properly identify your target you should not be pulling the trigger.

    Reply