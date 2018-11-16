× Eating Clean: Spectrum Health culinary medicine team teaches students healthy habits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studies show that eating well improves brain function and promotes learning. That’s why Spectrum Health is putting on a culinary medicine class for Grand Rapids Public School students at Grand Rapids Community College.

The Healthy Behaviors and Prevention Workshop is all about food and health. Experts will be teaching students how to cook, eat more healthy at home, read nutritional labels and how to get active.

This class will be offered to the public in January at the Downtown Market.