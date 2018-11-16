Friday’s Friend, Sweetie, shares Thanksgiving tips for pet owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Sweetie! She's a 4-year-old Shepherd mix. She appears shy at first but once she gets to know you she is full of pizzazz. Sweetie has been known to get along with other dogs but every situation is different.

Sweetie and the Humane Society of West Michigan wants to remind pet owners out there that Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for dogs. Here are some tips on how to handle your pet during the holiday season:

Have your pet in another room with music playing such as iCalm which is a blue tooth speaker that plays music that is designed to calm your pet. Keep an eye on your pet around kids - if a child is not familiar with your pet or vise-versa you want to make sure you are supervising. Keep turkey bones away! These can actually splinter and cause serious damage to your pet. Give your pet something to do - for dogs give them kongs with peanut butter or a frozen treat. For cats give them a new toy or some catnip.

To adopt Sweetie or another animal, call (616)-453-8900 or visit hswestmi.org.