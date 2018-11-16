× Get a head start on holiday shopping at Wyoming craft show

WYOMING, Mich. — If you are looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, there is a craft show this weekend.

The 2018 Holiday Craft show is taking over the Home School Building’s gymnasium, 5625 Burlingame Avenue SW in Wyoming, on Saturday.

You can expect to find dozens of crafts and handmade goods under one roof, rain or shine.

It is free to get in and admission is free and is open to the whole family.

There will also be homemade baked goods for you as well.

