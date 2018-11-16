Grand Castle welcomes first residents

GRANDVILLE, Mich. - It's a special day in Grandville. Residents are moving in to the Grand Castle.
The castle seen off of 28th Street, Wilson Avenue, and I-196 officially saw the first residents move in on Friday.
The 510-unit community includes apartments from studios to multi-level penthouses. The castle includes a ten-story tower, a pool, lakefront access, a full fitness center, walking/biking trails, and more.
42.909748 -85.763088