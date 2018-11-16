Grand Rapids Christian advances to state championship game

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Grand Rapids Christian topped Lakewood in straight sets Thursday in a division 2 state semifinal game at Kellogg Arena.

"It is just kind of like surreal" senior outside hitter Maria Bos said.  "In my entire four years of volleyball at Grand Rapids Christian I've never really been in this position where I'm in the state finals going for a state championship it is just an overwhelming feel of joy and love for my teammates that I can't really get anywhere else and have an experience, it feels amazing."

The Eagles will take on Pontiac Notre Dame Prep at 4 p.m. in the division 2 state championship game at Kellogg Arena.

