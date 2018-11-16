Man who tries to stop assault gets punched, almost gets car stolen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man who tried to intervene when he saw another guy assaulting a woman in Kalamazoo got punched in the face – and almost had his car stolen.

So says the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The man who tried to stop the alleged assault was driving in the area of Emerald Drive and Miller Road around 3:20 p.m. Friday, when he saw what was happening and pulled over. But police say the “suspect quickly turned his aggression toward the citizen while pulling out a knife, and striking the citizen in the face with his fist.

“The male suspect then entered the citizen’s vehicle and attempted to drive away; however, the citizen was able to regain control of the vehicle.”

Police say the man suffered only minor injuries. Meanwhile, the bad guy took off running to the north. Public Safety officers arrived moments later and a police K-9 tried unsuccessfully to track him down.

DPS describes the suspect as white, about 35 to 45 years old, 5’10”; he was bald, with an unshaven face. At the time, he was wearing a camouflage-colored jacket, blue jeans and black boots. The woman who allegedly was assaulted is white, and was wearing all blue and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with more information about the incident, or any other crimes in Kalamazoo, is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.