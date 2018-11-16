Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 16

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Some residents moving in to their new apartments may feel like royalty as the Grand Castle Apartment complex in Grandville is set to welcome residents to their new home.

The Grand Castle Apartments in Grandville is near I-196 and 28th Street. The building was originally supposed to be complete last summer, but work was delayed when the state opened an investigation over several construction violations.

The complex has 150 apartments, including multi-level penthouses.

Officials also say the architecture is authentic, and that they expect the complex to be a future hub for the community.

2. Did you know that you could possibly be making Thanksgiving dinner for less than $5 per person? That's the results the 33rd annual survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Turkey, sweet potatoes, and peas are among the holiday staples that will cost less, making the third year in a row that Thanksgiving dinner dropped in price.

3. Shoppers can now get through the Aldi checkout even faster! The company announced a new delivery program option through Instacart for its Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations.

Now shoppers can get their groceries online or via phone, and have them delivered to their home.

The service is now available at nearly 300 stores across the country. Shoppers do need an Instacart account to use this however.

For more information, go to instacart.com/aldi.

4. Last chance to check out the International Wine, Beer and Food Festival this weekend!

1,500 beverages from around the world will be featured in DeVos Place, as well as foot items from several area restaurants.

It'll be open Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday from 2-10 p.m.

The event is only for people 21 and older, and tickets are only $20.

To purchase tickets, visit grwinefestival.com.

5. If you're on the fence about moving out of state, this might push you over it. Tulsa, Oklahoma wants to pay you $10,000 to move there!

According to Tulsa's mayor the city is "gaining recognition for the use of modern technology," adding that he sees the city as a great home for remote workers.

The incentive package is as follows: $10,000 will be split up to cover moving costs, monthly stipends, and an end of year bonus. Officials hope workers will decide to make Tulsa a permanent home after 12 months.

The catch for all of this is you're only eligible if you're a full-time remote worker or self-employed outside of Oklahoma.