Pajama Program helps provide cozy night’s sleep

Figuring out which pajamas to put on your child every night, might not be a problem. But did you realize this is a problem for so many families? The Pajama Program is in place for all of us to help with that burden.

The mission behind it is to promote and support a comforting bedtime routine for children affected by instability to help them thrive. The Pajama Program's vision is "good nights for good days for children everywhere".

Playing a big role in this, is retailer Carter's. They have provided America's favorite jammies for generations and know just how important they are for a child's bedtime. For the ninth year, Carter's is hosting its ninth annual in-store and online campaign to deliver pajamas to children in local communities, including right here in West Michigan.

From now until Jan. 6, customers can head to a Carter's location to donate a new pair of pajamas to the Pajama Program. You can put a pair of new pajamas in a special bin at registers during check-out or even donate online at carters.com. At carters.com is also where you can find your nearest location. Customers can also make a monetary donation right at the register for the Pajama Program.

For every Carter's pajama purchase, Carter's will donate one pajama to a child facing daily uncertainty, up to 100,000 pajamas. Because of their partnership, over the nine-year period, the Pajama Program has already received 1 million pajamas!

To learn more go to pajamaprogram.org