Paws-Giving is giving back to pets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thanksgiving might be next week, but that isn’t stopping one pub in West Michigan from giving to pets.
Paws-Giving 2018 is happening from 4 p.m. – 8p.m. Saturday, November 17th, at Mulligan’s Pub on Wealthy Street.
The 2nd annual event is being hosted by Pet Tales Rescue with proceeds going to help animals in need.
Anyone, including your furry friend, can swing by to grab a drink, partake in the doggie social, or buy some tickets for the raffle drawing.
That drawing will take place at 7:30 p.m., though you don’t have to be there to be eligible to win.
For more information, check out this event on facebook.