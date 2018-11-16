Pole barn broken into, rifle stolen in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police say someone ripped off a bolt-action rifle from a pole barn in Battle Creek on Thursday night or Friday morning, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them.

The location is in the area of Hoag Road and Capital Avenue. The MSP Marshall Post says in a news release the pole barn was broken into sometime between 7 p.m. Thursday, November 15th, and 9 a.m. Friday, November 16th.

“The suspect(s) stole a Ruger .450 Bushmaster rifle, with a Leupold scope. The bolt action rifle has a brown stock and a black barrel”.