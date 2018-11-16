Police seeking tips to identify body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they are still looking for tips to identify the body of a man found last weekend in the Grand River.

The man’s body was found on Sunday, November 11 near the 6th Street Dam. The man is described as being between 20 and 40 years old, about 6’0″ tall with an average build and a shaved head. Police say there are no distinguishing tattoos or piercings on the man and there are no apparent signs of foul play.

Anyone who might now the identity of the man, contact Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-4151 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.