GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the northwest side of Grand Rapids.

The fire broke out about 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lincoln NW.

The resident in the home was able to escape with her six dogs and two cats. The inside of the home suffered considerable damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but early indications show a space heater may have been the cause.