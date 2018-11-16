Two vehicles roll over next to each other in separate slide-off accidents

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff’s deputies say two people were taken to a hospital after two separate rollover accidents Friday afternoon in Newberg Township – at almost the exact same spot.

The deputies responded around 2:19 p.m. to Hoffman Street, east of Sodaman Road. They found both vehicles about 20 feet off the road in a ditch.

Investigators say a pickup truck had been heading westbound on Hoffman when it hit a “large area of slush”, went off the road and rolled over three times. Inside the Chevy pickup was the 18-year-old driver – Kaylee Thieme of Vandalia – and a 72-year-old passenger, Leslie Thieme, also of Vandalia. Both had to be taken by Newberg Ambulance to Three Rivers Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Moments after the first crash – and before police arrived – a Buick was heading west and hit the same slushy section of roadway. The car went off the road and rolled over once, landing next next to the pickup truck. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the Buick was not injured.

Police also say alcohol was not a factor in the crashes, and seatbelts were being worn by everyone.