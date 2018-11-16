× What’s On: NFL Week #11 and Thanksgiving Day

FOX 17 – With all the Detroit Lions NFC North competition in prime time this week, we have a pretty “normal” TV viewing schedule for a change.

The Lions host Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. here on FOX 17. Fox has the doubleheader this week and the 4:25 p.m. game is a matchup for fantasy football players with the Philadelphia Eagles visiting the New Orleans Saints.

CBS has just one game this weekend, and to not compete with the Lions, our market will be shown the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Charges at 4:00 p.m.

The Chicago Bears take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night in a game that was “flexed” from Fox. The Green Bay Packers played Thursday night.

Coming up on Thanksgiving, there is a quirk in the schedule. The Lions and the Bears play at 12:30 p.m., but that game will be on CBS this year. Fox has the 4:30 p.m. game featuring the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys. The evening game on NBC will be the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints.