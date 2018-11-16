With injuries in the rear view mirror, Dugan is shining

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Seth Dugan is averaging over 20 points a game and 13 rebounds for the Western Michigan men's basketball team through 3 games.

"It's really just caring for guys not only on the basketball court but also off" Dugan said. "Making sure that academically and all that sort of stuff is good and but it is a lot of fun and I am really growing into it."

The Otsego High School alum scored 32 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the teams season opening win over Detroit Mercy.

Dugan was hampered by an injury that kept him from practicing last season, but now he is healthy.

"I think we finally have a healthy version of Seth and certainly an experienced version of Seth" head coach Steve Hawkins said. "He has seen some good playing time before, he's a senior, he's acting like a senior also."

The Broncos (2-1) will host Aquinas College (1-4) Saturday at 2 p.m..