School closings

Woman sues Disneyland hotel claiming bedbugs ruined vacation

Posted 4:34 AM, November 16, 2018, by

ANAHEIM, Calif. — One woman’s lawyer says she was “absolutely butchered” and now she’s suing Anaheim’s Disneyland hotel.

Ivy Eldridge says she suffered both physical and emotional damage  after she woke up covered in bedbug bites.

Her lawyer says she was bitten all over her face, ears, neck, arms, and back.

A Disneyland spokesperson says the resort takes quote: “extensive preventative measures to keep guests safe.”  Eldridge visited the park with her family back in April of this year.

It seems like for Eldridge the “happiest place on earth” became the itchiest.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s