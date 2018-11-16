× Woman sues Disneyland hotel claiming bedbugs ruined vacation

ANAHEIM, Calif. — One woman’s lawyer says she was “absolutely butchered” and now she’s suing Anaheim’s Disneyland hotel.

Ivy Eldridge says she suffered both physical and emotional damage after she woke up covered in bedbug bites.

Her lawyer says she was bitten all over her face, ears, neck, arms, and back.

A Disneyland spokesperson says the resort takes quote: “extensive preventative measures to keep guests safe.” Eldridge visited the park with her family back in April of this year.

It seems like for Eldridge the “happiest place on earth” became the itchiest.