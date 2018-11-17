7-time state semifinalist Dan Rohn previews Saturday’s games

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Dan Rohn talks Marquette, logistics and football semifinals ahead of Saturday's big games which include:
Division 2 - Mona Shores (11-1) vs. Midland (9-3) at Grand Ledge
Division 3 - Muskegon (12-0) vs. Zeeland East (11-1) at Grand Haven
Division 4 - Grand Rapids Catholic Central (11-1) vs. Edwardsburg (12-0) at Vicksburg
Division 5 - Unity Christian (10-2) vs. Saginaw Swan Valley (12-0) at Greenville
Division 5 - Portland (12-0) vs. Marine City (10-2) at Howell
Division 6 - Montague (10-2) vs. Traverse City St. Francis (12-0) at Mt. Pleasant
Division 8 - Holton (8-4 vs. Reading (12-0) at Harper Creek