Amazon improves shipping of Apple products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In true holiday spirit, Apple and Amazon are putting their differences aside and joining forces.

Soon, you’ll be able to buy Apple products and have them shipped directly from Amazon, instead of from a third party.

A variety of products will be eligible for the new shipping method, including the latest iPhones, Macbooks, and iPads.

The only catch is that devices that compete with Amazon products won’t be available.

Issues between the companies started when Apple refused to let Amazon release the Prime Video app on the Apple TV. Amazon stopped selling the device in response.