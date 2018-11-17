Building fire requires nearly four hours to be put out in Branch Co.

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Quincy Fire Department says crews were on the scene for nearly four hours Saturday, working to put out a building fire in Branch County, east of Coldwater.

Investigators say in a Facebook post the fire “is believed to have originated from an engine block heater in one of the pieces of equipment stored in the building…crews made quick work to save the exposure building, which was less than five feet from the original fire building.”

The location is 315 Maple Road. That’s south of Sebring Road.

No injuries were reported. Quincy Fire Department says a mutual-aid request went out, and crews from Coldwater, Allen and Fremont Fire departments were summoned to the scene to provide water supply.