Community support pushes Holton during playoff run

HOLTON, Mich -- The Holton football team hadn't been to the playoffs sine 2007 and never won more than one playoff game in a single season.

All that has changed this fall as the Red Devils as they have won 3 playoff games and will play in the division 8 state semifinals against Reading (12-0) on Saturday.

"Mentality has been our key just refocusing on things playing together playing for each other" head coach Jack Nummerdor said. "The energy that the community has brought us has been a big game changer, also just being healthy small school a lot of kids going both ways so for us to be healthy is a huge deal."

The Holton community has held pep rallies, send off and special welcome homes during this postseason and the players have taken notice.

"They fund raise for us." senior running back and safety Aaron Herron said. "One person went to the ER and the same day they got out of the ER they stayed up all night raising money for charter buses and sweatshirts, hand warmers, it has been a team effort."

The division 8 state semifinal is scheduled for at Harper Creek High School at 1 p.m. on Saturday.