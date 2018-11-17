× Downtown Market Christmas tree and decor lot kicks off

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are almost here, which means it’s time to find your next wreath or tree.

The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is holding a Christmas tree and decor lot starting Saturday, November 17th.

It’s being hosted by Lenderink Tree Farms, and runs through December 16th, happening on Wednesdays, Fridays, and weekends.

They’ll even be open on Black Friday.

For a full breakdown of times, refer to the information below.