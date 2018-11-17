Downtown Market Christmas tree and decor lot kicks off

Posted 12:10 AM, November 17, 2018, by
Christmas tree.jpeg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are almost here, which means it’s time to find your next wreath or tree.

The Downtown Market in Grand Rapids is holding a Christmas tree and decor lot starting Saturday, November 17th.

It’s being hosted by Lenderink Tree Farms, and runs through December 16th, happening on Wednesdays, Fridays, and weekends.

They’ll even be open on Black Friday.

For a full breakdown of times, refer to the information below.

  • Black Friday: 10am-6pm
  • Wednesday & Friday: 4pm-7pm
  • Saturday & Sunday: 10am-6pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s