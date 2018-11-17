Gerald R. Ford International Airport gives military members special welcome home

Posted 11:57 PM, November 17, 2018

Gerald R. Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Amid another round of construction, Gerald R. Ford International Airport is bracing for the busiest travel time of the year.

The airport is also ready to welcome home active duty military members and veterans for the holidays.

The annual “Operation Handshake” will be held Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The airport partners with “The Patriot Guard Riders of West Michigan” to make the event happen, but the public is welcome to join in.

If you know when other military members are returning home, the airport asks you contact the patriot guard so they can organize a welcome for them.

