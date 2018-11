Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich -- Grand Valley State rallied from an early deficit to beat 13th ranked Ferris State 2-1 in the division II NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Championship women's soccer game Friday.

It is the 10th straight Midwest Regional Championship for the Lakers.

Top-ranked GVSU (23-0-1) will host Central Missouri Sunday a at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing to the final four.