Michigan lead Indiana, in 4thQtr.

UPDATE: Michigan leads 28-20 in the 4th quarter.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan and Ohio State may’ve been more focused on their annual showdown next Saturday than their respective games this Saturday.

Tenth-ranked Ohio State escaped Maryland with a 52-51 win against the Terrapins on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 17th), 52-51, as Maryland failed to convert a two-point conversion in overtime. And 4th-ranked Michigan trailed the Indiana Hoosiers, 17-15, at halftime in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines’ completed a pass to the Hoosiers’ two-yard line at the end of the first half, but they had no timeouts and time expired before they could get another snap off.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson completed 11 of 67 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown. But Indiana led in total yardage, 276 to 249. The Wolverines settled for three first-half field goals by Jake Moody.

A 13-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott completed a six-play, 80-yard drive for the Hoosiers with 4:14 to go in the first quarter, giving Indiana a 7-3 lead. After two field goals gave Michigan a 9-7 lead midway through the second quarter. Logan Justus booted a 41-yard field goal with 7:39 to go in the half to give Indiana the leave back at 10-9. Shea Patterson’s 41-yard touchdown pass to Nick Eubanks made it 15-10 Michigan, but the Wolverines failed on a two-point conversion attempt. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey hit Tyrese Fryfogle with a 7-yard TD toss with 3:13 to go, following the extra point. And that completed the first-half scoring.

In the third quarter, Karan Higdon plowed two yards into the end zone to give Michigan 22-17 after the extra point. And Jake Moody tacked on a 33-yard field goal with 2:08 remaining to finish scoring in the third quarter. He had four field goals through the first three quarter: 30, 31, 32 and 33 yarders. Chase Winovich left the game with an unknown injury.

In the fourth frame, Moody booted yet another field goal – this one from 23 yards out that barely made it inside the right upright – and Michigan expanded its lead to 28-17 with 9:55 to go in the game. The Hoosiers made it a one-score game again when Justus converted on a 36-yard field goal attempt: 28-20, with 6:10 remaining.