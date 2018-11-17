× Kentwood Parks and Recreation supporting kids through Ugly Sweater Run

KENTWOOD, Mich. — You can kick off the holidays and pay it forward just by wearing your favorite ugly sweater.

Kentwood Parks and Recreation is hosting an Ugly Sweater 5k Run.

Proceeds from the event will benefit its youth scholarship fund, allowing children who can’t afford the programs to participate.

The run starts at noon from the East Paris Nature Park.

Registration is $30 per person, plus a sign up fee.

To register for the run, visit this website.