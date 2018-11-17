Lions add WR Andy Jones to add depth without WR Marvin Jones

Posted 5:33 PM, November 17, 2018, by

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have promoted wide receiver Andy Jones from the practice squad.

Detroit made the move because it will be without injured receiver Marvin Jones on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers .

Andy Jones was previously activated in Week 9 and played against the Minnesota Vikings. He has been on practice squads with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys.

The Lions also signed linebacker Nicholas Grigsby to the practice squad on Saturday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s