Mendon downs Southfield Christian in state semifinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- The Mendon volleyball team swept Southfield Christian in a division 4 state semifinal Friday at Kellogg Arena.

"We were definitely ready" sophomore outside hitter Anna Smith said. "We watched film on them and we knew they were big on the outsides and their libero moved around a lot but last practice and this whole week we've just been focusing on focusing to really just push through and have a good mentality about it."

Smith led everyone with 20 kills in the game.

"We have been focused on being focused all season" 1st year head coach Heather Bowers said. "We are just going to go out there, they want it, they have the desire, they have the will to win so we are going to go out there and see exactly what we need to do tomorrow to get that."

The Hornets take on Leland at 10 a.m. in division title game on Saturday.