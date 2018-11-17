× MSU posts 3-0 advantage over Nebraska at the half

LINCOLN, Neb. – Michigan State eked out a 3-0 lead over Nebraska at halftime of their Big Ten Conference college football battle at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

MSU entered the game as a 1 1/2-point favorite.

Redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi once again assumed the signal-calling duties for the Spartans. The two teams traded possessions from the outset during a rough and tumble first half. Michigan State took a 3-0 lead at the 7:46 juncture of the opening quarter on Matt Coghlin’s 34-yard field goal, a count that remained in effect at the initial stop.

A Spartan attempt to double the score failed when Coghlin’s try at a 41-yard field goal hit the upright and bounced back with 10:58 to go until intermission. MSU remained on top 3-0 at the half.

Michigan State brought a 6-4 record into the contest. Next up for the Spartans will be a return home to Spartan Stadium to meet Rutgers next Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Nebraska came in at 3-7. The Cornhuskers’ next outing will be a Friday journey to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes starting at noon.

Those will mark the regular-season finales for both Michigan State and Nebraska.