One dead in double shooting

Posted 4:48 AM, November 17, 2018, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead and another injured in a double shooting in Kalamazoo.

It happened at 1:40 a.m. Saturday near the area of Douglas Ave. and W. North St.

Officers located two vehicles in the area that appeared to be involved in the incident that were found parked and unoccupied, one vehicle having a bullet hole in it.

One victim was located about two blocks away with a gunshot wound to the chest. Officers got a call of a second victim in the 1200 block
of Jefferson Ave.

The first victim was transported to the hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead, the second victim was treated and released for minor injuries.

Officers are not releasing information on the victims at this time. If you have any information call the Kalamazoo Department of
Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

