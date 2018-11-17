Rockford beats Northville to advance to state championship game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Rockford beat Northville in four sets Friday in a division 1 volleyball state semifinal game at Kellogg Arena.

"We were very happy obviously getting off to a fast start" head coach Kelly Delacher said. "We knew Northville was going to give us a fight they are a very good team and we knew we were going to have to play well throughout the match."

The Rams won the first set easily, 25-13, before the Mustangs came back to win the second set.

"They are a very good team they can serve aggressively" senior Lindsay Taylor said. They weren't really blocking very well in the first set but I knew that once I started swinging in the second they were coming back and you could tell their motivation was generating."

Emily Webb led the way with 21 kills and a .514 hitting percentage in the game.

Rockford will meet Lake Orion in the state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kellogg Arena.