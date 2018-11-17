Rockford beats Northville to advance to state championship game

Posted 12:10 AM, November 17, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- Rockford beat Northville in four sets Friday in a division 1 volleyball state semifinal game at Kellogg Arena.

"We were very happy obviously getting off to a fast start" head coach Kelly Delacher said.  "We knew Northville was going to give us a fight they are a very good team and we knew we were going to have to play well throughout the match."

The Rams won the first set easily, 25-13, before the Mustangs came back to win the second set.

"They are a very good team they can serve aggressively" senior Lindsay Taylor said.  They weren't really blocking very well in the first set but I knew that once I started swinging in the second they were coming back and you could tell their motivation was generating."

Emily Webb led the way with 21 kills and a .514 hitting percentage in the game.

Rockford will meet Lake Orion in the state championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kellogg Arena.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s