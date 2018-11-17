Saturday snow to start the weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered light snow showers and possible mixing with rain. Slick spots are possible out on the roadways as the snow showers continue into the afternoon. Temperatures will not move out of the 30s and stay pretty constant through the day with winds mainly out of the north northwest.

The snow showers will move south east existing West Michigan as they continue to diminish heading into the afternoon and evening. We will be left behind with an inch or less of snow with the light consistency of snow showers. Even some lake effect snow bands can develop with the wind shift, but should stay mainly out over Lake Michigan.

West Michigan will see one more round of light snow starting late on Monday continuing into Tuesday before temperatures bottom out in the lower 20s. Just in time for our Thanksgiving holiday temperatures will warm into the 40s and give us partly cloudy skies and dry conditions.