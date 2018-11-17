× State High School Football Semi-Final scores

FOX 17 — Several high school football teams from West Michigan will play in the state finals next Friday and Saturday, at Ford Field in Detroit.

Results of some MHSAA semi-final games Saturday, November 17th:

Division 2 – Mona Shores 49, Midland 28

Division 3 – Muskegon 45, Zeeland East 22

Division 4 – Edwardsburg 46, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 44 (OT)

Division 5 – Unity Christian 14, Saginaw Swan Valley 7

Division 5 – Portland 35, Marine City 14

Division 6 – Montague 14, Traverse City St. Francis 7

Division 8 – Reading 38, Holton 0

According to the state playoff website, these are the matchups and times for the championship games:

Friday, Nov. 23

D8 – 10 am: Breckenridge (13-0) vs Reading (13-0)

D2 – 1 pm: Muskegon Mona Shores (12-1) vs Warren DeLaSalle (11-2)

D6 – 4:30 pm: Montague (11-2) vs Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0)

D4 – 7:30 pm: Edwardsburg (13-0) vs Chelsea (10-3)

Saturday, Nov. 24

D7 – 10 am: New Lothrop (12-1) vs Madison Heights Madison (13-0)

D1 – 1 pm: Clarkston (11-2) vs. Clinton Twp. Chippewa Valley (13-0)

D5 – 4:30 pm: Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0)

D3 – 7:30 pm: Muskegon (13-0) vs Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2