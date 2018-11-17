× Three people arrested for open murder

FLOWERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men and one woman are under arrest in connection to a shooting that left one person dead.

Prosecutors in St. Joseph County tell us it happened early in the morning on November 14th in Flowerfield Township.

All three suspects are facing charges for open murder, felony firearm, as well as three counts of armed robbery.

They are expected to be arraigned sometime in the next two days.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it with the latest details.