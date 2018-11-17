‘Tis the season: Santa Parade kicks off holiday season in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For many in Grand Rapids, the annual Art Van Santa Parade kicks off the holiday season.

And there was plenty of holiday cheer Saturday morning on Monroe Avenue downtown. Crowds bundled up in the wintry conditions to line the parade route – beginning south of Michigan Street – to get a glimpse of Santa Claus on his sleigh, the marching bands playing classic Christmas songs, and the various floats.

This year’s theme was “Sounds of the Season”.

FOX 17 posted some video of the parade on its Facebook page.