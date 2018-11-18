A look inside one of West Michigan’s only wolf sanctuaries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. Howling Timbers is a wolf-dog and exotic animal sanctuary in Muskegon, Michigan.

Owner Brenda Pearson says a lot of people have never heard of them, including the neighbors. They have 45 wolf dogs, along with other exotic animals and livestock. They take anything besides cats and dogs.

Part of the reason Pearson says they have a special place in their hearts for wolves, is that they're misunderstood. Wolf-dogs are illegal to own in Michigan and many other states.

“People get divorces, they move, they realize they’re more than they can handle,” said Pearson. “We’re here for the animals, 100%”

Howling Timbers is one of the only places they can go to live out their lives, after the sanctuary was grandfathered-in when the laws changed.

Pearson says they're in need of straw and hay donations to help keep the wolf-dogs and livestock warm through the winter. Here's more information on how to help.