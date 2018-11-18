× ‘Classroom Grandpa’ passes away at age 90

MUSKEGON, Mich., — Jim Dietz loved volunteering at Orchard View Elementary School so much, he was busy helping students up until a week before his death.

Dietz passed away November 11th, due to complications from cancer.

Dietz and his wife Lillian were named Pay it Forward Persons of the Month in May. The pair had been volunteering three days a week at the school, for nearly 20 years.

Students and staff fondly referred to them as their “classroom grandparents”.

At the time, Dietz expressed his excitement about returning to Orchard View for the 2018-2019 school year.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” he said. “If I can get up out of bed and move around like this, I’ll be back next year. I’m not going to stop coming here until I’m not able to move around and walk… Because i’m not going to sit home and do nothing. I’m going to be here with these wonderful people.”

Mr. Dietz was 90 years old.