Couple arrested for having meth, loaded gun during traffic stop

Posted 6:16 AM, November 18, 2018, by

Motorcycle pulled over at night for a police traffic stop.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man and woman are being bars after an overnight traffic stop.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says it happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 18th.

A 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were driving on Grove St. near S. Washington when a deputy stopped them for a traffic violation.

After investigating, the deputy found meth and a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and taken to the Calhoun County jail on narcotics possession and weapons violations charges.

