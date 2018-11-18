× Daddy-daughter Brush Bash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dad’s there’s a great way for you to spend some quality time with your little princess.

Sunday you and your daughter can enjoy a day of painting at the Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

There are two sessions you can attend, the first is from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., and the second is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All paint supplies will be provided, but remember to wear clothes you don’t mind getting messy.

Snacks will also be provided for participants.

Tickets are 15 dollars per person, to purchase tickets click here.