Edwardsburg holds Grand Rapids Catholic Central off in overtime to advance

VICKSBURG, Mich -- Early on in the Division 4 state semifinal, Grand Rapids Catholic Central found themselves trailing Edwardsburg, 24-0. However, the momentum began to turn seconds before halftime when Joe Collins found Nate Trudeau in the endzone to make the score 24-16 at intermission. In the second half, Collins would continue to take over the game and led the Cougars down the field to tie the game 38-38 at the end of regulation, once again scoring with just seconds left.

In overtime, Edwardsburg would score and convert a two-point conversion. On the Cougars' drive in overtime, Malachi Love plunged in the endzone to put Catholic Central within two. However, on the ensuing two-point conversion, freshman Joey Silveri would be stopped at the goal line by the Eddies defense to seal the 46-44 win.

Edwardsburg advances to face Chelsea in the Division 4 state championship at Ford Field.