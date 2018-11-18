Ferris State men’s basketball gets off to a red hot start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- After falling to the Duke Blue Devils 132-48 in a preseason exhibition game, some wondered if the Ferris men's basketball team would be a threat in Division II this season. However, Duke continues to prove how good they are against quality opponents and Ferris State is doing the same. Coach Bronkema and the Bulldogs have jumped out to a 5-1 start to the 2018-19 campaign as they look to defend their National Championship. Ferris' lone loss comes to No. 5 ranked Northwest Missouri State but since then, they're riding a three game winning streak.

There are a lot of new faces on this year's team but the voice of Ferris State athletics, Rob Bentley joined us in studio to fill us in.