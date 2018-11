× Grand Rapids makes it easier to dispute parking tickets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Soon, you’ll have a new way to fight parking tickets, without having to go to court.

The 61st District Court in Grand Rapids will offer a new feature on its website, for drivers to fight those tickets.

The court’s online case review system already lets you fight traffic tickets and other pending cases.

The goal is to resolve these kinds of issues without a court date.

The feature is set to roll out later this month.