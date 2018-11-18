ALLENDALE, Mich -- The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats came into Lubbers Stadium and defeated three-seed Grand Valley, 42-17. The Bearcats will face two-seed Ferris State on Saturday.
Grand Valley’s season comes to an end
